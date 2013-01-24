תנאי חיפוש
This highly evolved system combines the stable geometry of the Allura family with 3D image guidance to facilitate workflow from diagnosis to final check. Ideal for integrated neurovascular procedures.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Full access stand for excellent coverage
Live 3D Guidance for extra insight
XperCT for high quality imaging in the lab
Personalized settings reduce mouse clicks
BodyGuard supports high movement speeds
Rotational scan for real-time, 3D impressions
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand