    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Intensify your signage experience

      with priceless smart performance

      • 32"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      3 year warranty

      3 year warranty

      Enjoy peace of mind with our comprehensive 3 year warranty. With service centres around the globe, and our quick turnaround, you can be sure that in the most unlikely event of a display malfunctioning, we will find and fix the problem to your full satisfaction within the shortest period of time.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

      Simply share & stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

      USB Media Playback

      Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

      Schedule what you want, when you want

      You can freely schedule the right content at the right time to satisfy your customer information needs. Mix and manage your content over multiple video input signals as USB, VGA, DVI and HDMI. Simply create one or more play lists with the scheduling function to be in control of your content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

      Power consumption below the industry average

      Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      מפרט טכני

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        31.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6.5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.12125 x 0.36375 mm
        Display colors
        16.7 Million
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • USB
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • SPDIF
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Hidden
        Network controllable
        RS232
        Signal Loop Through
        RS232

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        745.0  mm
        Set Height
        439.5  mm
        Set Depth
        39.8  mm
        Bezel width
        19 mm
        Product weight
        6.5  kg
        VESA Mount
        200 x 100 mm
        Box width
        821.0  mm
        Box height
        557.0  mm
        Box depth
        119.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.0  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 ~ 90  %
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        36 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • 3G2
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • ASX
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • DivX
        • F4V
        • FLV
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPE
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • QT
        • TRP
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • Xvid
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AC3
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • AMR
        • EC3
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • OGA
        • OGG
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • GOST

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

