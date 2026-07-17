אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
Our best
הוכח קלינית כמסייע להשגה קלה של עד 5 שנים של עור חלק כמו ממכון טיפוח, אפילו באזורים עדינים.
הוכח קלינית כבעל יכולת להשיג שנים של פנים ורגליים חלקות כמו ממכון טיפוח.
טיפולי הסרת שיער עדין ויעילים עם אביזר ייעודי לאזור בגוף.
Lumea IPL Hair Removal
Long-lasting, skin-friendly hair removal
Lumea IPL uses unique warm, gentle SmartPulse light technology to put hair to rest, preventing it from growing back for long-lasting smooth . skin4
SenseIQ technology and our signature combination of SmartSkin sensors detect your skin tone and help deliver the right combination of power, depth and duration of light.
Developed in cooperation with expert scientists, dermatologists and tested with over 3000 women.
Lumea IPL is designed to prevent hair growth, so you can enjoy truly long-lasting smooth skin without ingrown hairs and stubble. Forget about shaving every other day! Instead, use Lumea just once a month for touch-ups.
IPL technology gradually decreases the amount of hair your body grows without pulling it from the root. Energy from gentle light puts the hair follicle to rest, causing hair to shed naturally and preventing growth.
Derived from professional salons, the gentle treatment with Lumea IPL is an alternative to laser hair removal treatment. Enjoy salon-like results in the comfort of your home at a fraction of the cost!
IPL requires a contrast between skin tone and hair color, which is why it's effective on skin tones ranging from fair to medium brown and naturally dark blonde, brown, and black hair. Check the chart to see if it is suitable for you.
Lumea comes with up to 5 years warranty, ensuring your investment is protected. It is designed to reach difficult areas and shaped for convenient usage.8
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.
קבלו עזרה עם המוצר, מצאו מדריכים, קראו את הטיפים והטריקים הטובים ביותר, ופתרו כל בעיה
Measured on lower legs at 12-month follow-up, 84% of participants agree or strongly agree.
Source: Market leader research institute, retail value MAT Dec ’24. Excluding US.
עם תחזוקה חודשית שוטפת בהתאם ללו"ז הטיפולים המצוין.
With ongoing monthly touch-ups following the indicated treatment schedule.
On lower legs, 81% of participants agree or strongly agree. Results vary per area.
Median results on lower legs.
Philips Lumea IPL.
2 years standard + 3 years extended warranty upon registration within 60 days on Philips.com. Valid on 7000, 8000 and 9000 in the participating countries.