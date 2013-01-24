For Xcelera customers, Xcelera Cardiology Enterprise offers rapid, 24/7 access that simplifies information sharing and speeds up workflow. It makes relevant patient information readily available at virtually any workplace to enhance patient care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Access to clinical information accelerates workflow
For clinical Xcelera customers, the Xcelera Cardiology Enterprise Viewer offers access to all information present in Xcelera from any internet-connected computer at anytime, resulting in a faster workflow and simplified sharing of information.
Secure viewing application
Secure viewing application is easy to manage
For IT managers, Xcelera Cardiology Enterprise Viewer represents an affordable, secure, and easily administered viewing application for all information stored in Xcelera. An Electronic Medical Record (EMR) interface enables direct access to Xcelera Cardiology Enterprise Viewer from the EMR (without a double log-in or double patient and study search). End users can view images or reports simply by clicking the link in the EMR screen.
