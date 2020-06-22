תנאי חיפוש

הצגים של פיליפס כוללים טכנולוגיות חדשניות וידידותיות לסביבה למחר ירוק יותר: יעילות אנרגטית, אריזה הניתנת למחזור מלא, ציות לתקנים סביבתיים בינלאומיים מחמירים וללא חומרים כמו כספית ו-PVC/BFR הן חלק מהתכונות המסייעות בבניית עתיד טוב יותר לכולם.

אנשים נהנים ממקום העבודה עם המסכים הירוקים בעלי השפעה נמוכה של פיליפס.

חומרים בני קיימא

 

פיליפס מחויבת תמיד לשיפור הצגים לעסקים, לא רק על ידי צמצום השימוש במשאבים ובאנרגיה, אלא גם על ידי יצירת תמונות נאמנות לחיים עם חדשנות המתמקדת ברווחה ובפרודוקטיביות.

טווח מסכים אקולוגיים ידידותיים לסביבה

פיליפס מחויבת לשימוש בחומרים בני קיימא וידידותיים לסביבה בכל טווח הצגים שלנו. לכן:

אנו משתמשים בחומרי אריזה ממוחזרים במלואם

בכמה דגמים נבחרים אנו משתמשים בעד 85% פלסטיק ממוחזר לאחר שימוש.

הגבלה של החומרים המסוכנים

תאימות קפדנית לתקני RoHS מבטיחה צמצום בר קיימא של חומרים רעילים או ביטולם המוחלט.

עיצוב נטול הלוגן למזעור ההשפעה הסביבתית

טכנולוגיה לצורך חיסכון באנרגיה

נגיעה אחת במתג הראשי 0 ואט מנתקת לגמרי את הצג מהחשמל. התוצאה היא תצרוכת של אפס חשמל והפחתה נוספת של טביעת הפחמן.

חש בתאורת הסביבה ומתאים את בהירות המסך בהתאם.

שמור על אותה בהירות אך עם צריכת חשמל נמוכה.

חש בתנועה ומפחית את צריכת החשמל כשאינו בשימוש.

light sensor icon
power sensor logo
zero power switch icon
suepr low power backlight design

צגים של פיליפס ו-ForestNation

תכונות לצמצום ההשפעה הסביבתית

Efficiency icon

יעילות אנרגטית

TCO Edge

Energy star 8.0

Packaging icon

אריזה

‎100% מאריזתו ניתנים למיחזור

עיצוב דק מצמצם את האריזה

Substances icon

חומרים

צג עם תאורה אחורית מ-LED נטול כספית

תואם RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים), מעטפת נטולת PVC/BFR

Weight icon

משקל

קל משקל מפחית את עלויות ההובלה

Recycling icon

מיחזור סילוק

EPEAT

‎100% מאריזתו ניתנים למיחזור

