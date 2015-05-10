אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
240V5QDAB/01
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!
V Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
איכות התמונה חשובה. צגים רגילים מספקים איכות, אך אתה מצפה ליותר. צג זה מאופיין ברזולוציית Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 משופרת. הודות ל-Full HD, המאפשר קבלת פרטים חדים ביחד עם בהירות גבוהה, ניגודיות שלא תיאמן וצבעים אמינים, תוכל לצפות לתמונה כמו במציאות.
SmartContrast היא טכנולוגיה מבית פיליפס, המנתחת את התוכן המוצג, מתאימה את הצבעים באופן אוטומטי ובודקת את עוצמת התאורה האחורית כדי לשפר באופן דינמי את הניגודיות - לקבלת התמונות הדיגיטליות וסרטוני הווידאו הדיגיטליים הטובים ביותר, או לשימוש במשחקים שבהם מוצגים גוונים כהים. אם בוחרים במצב חסכוני, הניגודיות מכווננת והתאורה האחורית מותאמת במדויק כדי לקבל את התצוגה שהיא בדיוק הנכונה ליישומי המשרד היומיומיים וכדי להשיג צריכת חשמל נמוכה.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse