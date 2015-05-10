מוצריםתמיכה

אורח חיים בריא מתחיל כאן. הירשם וקבל הצעות בלעדיות

אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

30-day return

כל הסדרות

  • Energy Label Europe B
    תמונת המוצר מקדימה
  • תמונת המוצר מקדימה
  • Energy Label Europe B
    תמונת המוצר מקדימה
  • תמונת המוצר מקדימה

הופסק

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

240V5QDAB/01

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!

הצג את כל היתרונות

with stereo speakers

Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

תצוגת Full HD‏ 16:9 לקבלת תמונות עם פרטים חדים

תצוגת Full HD‏ 16:9 לקבלת תמונות עם פרטים חדים

איכות התמונה חשובה. צגים רגילים מספקים איכות, אך אתה מצפה ליותר. צג זה מאופיין ברזולוציית Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 משופרת. הודות ל-Full HD, המאפשר קבלת פרטים חדים ביחד עם בהירות גבוהה, ניגודיות שלא תיאמן וצבעים אמינים, תוכל לצפות לתמונה כמו במציאות.

SmartContrast לקבלת פרטים בשחור עשיר

SmartContrast לקבלת פרטים בשחור עשיר

SmartContrast היא טכנולוגיה מבית פיליפס, המנתחת את התוכן המוצג, מתאימה את הצבעים באופן אוטומטי ובודקת את עוצמת התאורה האחורית כדי לשפר באופן דינמי את הניגודיות - לקבלת התמונות הדיגיטליות וסרטוני הווידאו הדיגיטליים הטובים ביותר, או לשימוש במשחקים שבהם מוצגים גוונים כהים. אם בוחרים במצב חסכוני, הניגודיות מכווננת והתאורה האחורית מותאמת במדויק כדי לקבל את התצוגה שהיא בדיוק הנכונה ליישומי המשרד היומיומיים וכדי להשיג צריכת חשמל נמוכה.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים

הסתייגויות

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse