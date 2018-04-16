מוצריםתמיכה

אורח חיים בריא מתחיל כאן. הירשם וקבל הצעות בלעדיות

אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

30-day return

כל הסדרות

  • תמונת המוצר מקדימה
  • תמונת המוצר מקדימה
  • תמונה חלופית של המוצר
  • תמונת המוצר מקדימה
  • תמונת המוצר מקדימה
  • תמונה חלופית של המוצר

הופסק

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

246E9QSB/01

Stunning color, stylish design

The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.

הצג את כל היתרונות

Stunning color, stylish design

  • E Line

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Ultra Wide-Color מרחיבה את טווח הצבעים לקבלת תמונה חיה

Ultra Wide-Color מרחיבה את טווח הצבעים לקבלת תמונה חיה

טכנולוגיית Ultra Wide-Color מספקת טווח רחב של צבעים לתמונה בהירה יותר. Ultra Wide-Color מרחיבה את "מרחב הצבעים" ומפיקה ירוק טבעי יותר, אדום חי וכחול עמוק יותר. החייה מדיה בידורית, תמונות ואפילו את הפרודוקטיביות והחדר להם צבעים חיים בעזרת טכנולוגיית Ultra Wide-Color.

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

תצוגת HD מלאה 16:9 לקבלת תמונות עם פרטים חדים

תצוגת HD מלאה 16:9 לקבלת תמונות עם פרטים חדים

איכות התמונה חשובה. צגים רגילים מספקים איכות, אך אתה מצפה ליותר. צג זה מאופיין ברזולוציית Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 משופרת. הודות ל-Full HD, המאפשר קבלת פרטים חדים ביחד עם בהירות גבוהה, ניגודיות שלא תיאמן וצבעים אמינים, תוכל לצפות לתמונה כמו במציאות.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים

הסתייגויות

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE 1931

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.