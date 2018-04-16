אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
246E9QSB/01
Stunning color, stylish design
The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.
E Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
טכנולוגיית Ultra Wide-Color מספקת טווח רחב של צבעים לתמונה בהירה יותר. Ultra Wide-Color מרחיבה את "מרחב הצבעים" ומפיקה ירוק טבעי יותר, אדום חי וכחול עמוק יותר. החייה מדיה בידורית, תמונות ואפילו את הפרודוקטיביות והחדר להם צבעים חיים בעזרת טכנולוגיית Ultra Wide-Color.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
איכות התמונה חשובה. צגים רגילים מספקים איכות, אך אתה מצפה ליותר. צג זה מאופיין ברזולוציית Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 משופרת. הודות ל-Full HD, המאפשר קבלת פרטים חדים ביחד עם בהירות גבוהה, ניגודיות שלא תיאמן וצבעים אמינים, תוכל לצפות לתמונה כמו במציאות.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.