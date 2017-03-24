אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
328M6FJMB/01
Get in the moment
The new curved Momentum display with immersive Ambiglow lighting gets you in the moment. Fast action looks great on-screen with Quad HD resolution, AMD FreeSync and 144Hz fast refresh.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
Quad HD (2560 x 1440)
Ambiglow מוסיף ממד חדש לחוויית הצפייה שלך. טכנולוגיית ה-Ambiglow החדשנית מרחיבה את המסך על ידי יצירת הילת אור רב-חושית. המעבד המהיר שלו מנתח את תוכן התמונה הנכנסת ומתאים ברצף את הצבע ואת הבהירות של האור הנפלט כדי שיתאימו לתמונה. אפשרויות ידידותיות למשתמש מאפשרות לך להתאים את הסביבה להעדפותיך. Ambiglow של פיליפס, המתאים במיוחד לצפייה בסרטים, באירועי ספורט או למשחקים, מעניק לך חוויית צפייה ייחודית וכלל-חושית.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
This Philips display is capable of achieving upto 144Hz refresh rates thru its HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort connector. Please ensure your graphics card is capable of 144Hz refresh rates and updated with the latest driver.
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
2015 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, FreeSync and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.