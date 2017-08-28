אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
328M6FJRMB/01
Get in the moment
The Momentum display with HDR and immersive Ambiglow lighting brings you a new level of immersion. 144Hz fast refresh rate gives flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
Quad HD (2560 x 1440)
Ambiglow מוסיף ממד חדש לחוויית הצפייה שלך. טכנולוגיית ה-Ambiglow החדשנית מרחיבה את המסך על ידי יצירת הילת אור רב-חושית. המעבד המהיר שלו מנתח את תוכן התמונה הנכנסת ומתאים ברצף את הצבע ואת הבהירות של האור הנפלט כדי שיתאימו לתמונה. אפשרויות ידידותיות למשתמש מאפשרות לך להתאים את הסביבה להעדפותיך. Ambiglow של פיליפס, המתאים במיוחד לצפייה בסרטים, באירועי ספורט או למשחקים, מעניק לך חוויית צפייה ייחודית וכלל-חושית.
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
High Dynamic Range יוצר חווייה חזותית שונה באופן דרמטי. עם בהירות מדהימה, ניגודיות ללא תחרות וצבעים שובי נפש, התמונה מתעוררת לחיים בבהירות גדולה יותר ובו-בזמן גם כוללת צבעים כהים עמוקים ומובחנים יותר. הצג יוצר טווח מלא יותר של צבעים חדשים ועשירים שמעולם לא נראו על צג, ומעניק לך חוויה חזותית שמפעילה את החושים ומעוררת רגשות.
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
This Philips display is capable of achieving upto 144Hz refresh rates thru its HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort connector. Please ensure your graphics card is capable of 144Hz refresh rates and updated with the latest driver.
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
2015 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, FreeSync and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.
The monitor may look different from feature images.