דף הבית
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

תנאי חיפוש

E-Line Display

BDL5560EL/00
  • Connect with your audience 24/7 Connect with your audience 24/7 Connect with your audience 24/7
    -{discount-value}

    E-Line Display

    BDL5560EL/00

    Connect with your audience 24/7

    With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Find similar products

    E-Line Display

    Connect with your audience 24/7

    With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership. See all benefits

    Connect with your audience 24/7

    With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Find similar products

    E-Line Display

    Connect with your audience 24/7

    With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all unmapped

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With the future proof Smart Collection

      • 55"
      • Edge-lit LED
      • Full HD
      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides 24/7 protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Optional OPS Slot

      Open Pluggable Specification is an industry standard slot in to which you can add an OPS-compatible media player. This gives you the ability to upgrade or change your hardware whenever you need. Turning your display in to an all-in-one digital signage solution has become simplicity personified.

      Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

      Simply share & stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

      מפרט טכני

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colors
        1073.3 million
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x2)
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • USB
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        Other connections
        OPS
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1247.0  mm
        Set Height
        717.8  mm
        Set Depth
        70.0  mm
        Bezel width
        15.8 mm
        Product weight
        30.3  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 10
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • DVI
        • IR Loopthrough
        • VGA
        • DisplayPort
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • Card OPS RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        122.52 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.4 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        Stand
        BM04642 (Optional)
        Optional accessories
        • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)
        • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • MP4

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • GOST
        • J-Moss
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)
      • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

      Suggested products

        מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה