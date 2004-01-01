למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.
With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.
With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.
The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.
Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.
Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.
A 1L triangular beaker is included with the handblender. The beaker of the handblender comes with a handy spout and measures. The unique triangular shape feature of the beaker offers an easy grip and creates a vortex that pulls down the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker were the ProMix blending bar cage is, for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.
