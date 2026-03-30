מוצריםתמיכה

אורח חיים בריא מתחיל כאן. הירשם וקבל הצעות בלעדיות

אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

30-day return

הופסק

HR1676/90

HR1676/90

הצג את כל היתרונות
Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים