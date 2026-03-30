אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
HR1676/90
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.