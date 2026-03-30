מוצריםתמיכה

אורח חיים בריא מתחיל כאן. הירשם וקבל הצעות בלעדיות

אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

30-day return

כל הסדרות

  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte

הופסק

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

SCF070/21

Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
הצג את כל היתרונות
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

המותג מומלץ על ידי אמהות ברחבי העולם1

Natural latch on

Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte

  • 1 Bottle

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Slow flow teat

  • 1m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים

הסתייגויות

  1. מבוסס על סקר שביעות רצון מקוון שנערך ברחבי העולם עם 10,109 משתמשים במותגים ומוצרים לטיפול לאם ולילד בשנת 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.