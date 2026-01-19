אורח חיים בריא מתחיל כאן. הירשם וקבל הצעות בלעדיות
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
30-day return
בקבוקי תינוקות ופטמות
כל הסדרות
Philips Avent Natural nipple
הופסק
תמיכה
SCF652/27
עבור לחנות
נא להיכנס או ליצור חשבון
תהייה לך גישה מידית למדריכים, תמיכה מותאמת אישית ועוד. בנוסף, זה קל ומהיר.
User manual
Leaflet
את כל (14)
Are the Natural and Classic+ bottles and nipples compatible with each other?
Is this product BPA free?
Why does the Philips AVENT bottle make it easier to switch from breast to bottle?
Why are all nipples and pacifiers made of Silicone and not Latex?
Are the Natural bottles and nipples compatible with the rest of the Philips AVENT range?
בדוק/בדקי את תנאי האחריות שלך והתחל/התחילי בהחלפה או בתיקון המוצר
אחריות
מדיניות האחריות על המוצרים שלנו
צרו קשר עם פיליפס
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