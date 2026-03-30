אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
SCF653/27
2 pieces
Medium flow
3m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
מבוסס על סקר שביעות רצון מקוון שנערך ברחבי העולם עם 10,109 משתמשים במותגים ומוצרים לטיפול לאם ולילד בשנת 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011