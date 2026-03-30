אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
BDM3490UC/00
34" / 86.7 cm
WQHD (3440 x 1440)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
המסכים הללו מבית פיליפס מספקים תמונות CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD עם 3,440 x 1,440 פיקסלים. בעזרת פנלים בעלי ביצועים גבוהים, עם מספר פיקסלים בצפיפות גבוהה ועם זוויות צפייה רחבות 178/178, צגים אלו יעוררו לחיים את התמונות ואת הגרפיקה שלך. הפורמט הרחב UltraWide 21:9 מאפשר פרודוקטיביות רבה יותר עם מקום רב יותר להשוואות זו לצד זו של עמודות ברורות יותר בגיליונות האלקטרוניים. בין שאתה זקוק למידע מקצועי, מפורט במיוחד, לצורך פתרונות CAD-CAM ובין שאתה זקוק לאשף פיננסי הפועל על גיליונות אלקטרוניים ענקיים, הצגים של פיליפס יעניקו לך תמונות CrystalClear.
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org
Response time value equal to SmartResponse