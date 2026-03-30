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אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

30-day return

כל הסדרות

  • Brilliance Curved UltraWide LCD display
    Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Brilliance Curved UltraWide LCD display
    Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved
  • Wide. Beautiful. Curved

הופסק

BrillianceCurved UltraWide LCD display

BDM3490UC/00

Wide. Beautiful. Curved
The gentle curve of the Philips Brilliance Curved UltraWide display, puts you at the center of the desktop for a truly immersive experience, like never before.
הצג את כל היתרונות

Inspired by the world around us

Wide. Beautiful. Curved

  • 34" / 86.7 cm

  • WQHD (3440 x 1440)

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

Edge-to-edge glass and narrow border for seamless appearance

Edge-to-edge glass and narrow border for seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

תמנות CrystalClear עם UltraWide QHD בעל 3,440 x 1,440 פיקסלים

תמנות CrystalClear עם UltraWide QHD בעל 3,440 x 1,440 פיקסלים

המסכים הללו מבית פיליפס מספקים תמונות CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD עם 3,440 x ‏1,440 פיקסלים. בעזרת פנלים בעלי ביצועים גבוהים, עם מספר פיקסלים בצפיפות גבוהה ועם זוויות צפייה רחבות 178/178, צגים אלו יעוררו לחיים את התמונות ואת הגרפיקה שלך. הפורמט הרחב UltraWide 21:9 מאפשר פרודוקטיביות רבה יותר עם מקום רב יותר להשוואות זו לצד זו של עמודות ברורות יותר בגיליונות האלקטרוניים. בין שאתה זקוק למידע מקצועי, מפורט במיוחד, לצורך פתרונות CAD-CAM ובין שאתה זקוק לאשף פיננסי הפועל על גיליונות אלקטרוניים ענקיים, הצגים של פיליפס יעניקו לך תמונות CrystalClear.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים

הסתייגויות

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work

  3. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  4. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  5. For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse