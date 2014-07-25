אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
HR1670/90
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
הגדרת מהירות משתנה אינטואיטיבית ותוספת טורבו בכפתור אחד שנותן לך יותר כוח ככל שלוחצים חזק יותר. כדאי להתחיל לאט כדי למנוע התזות ולעלות עד המהירות הדרושה לכל שימוש ולכל סוג מרכיב. להכין את כל המתכונים האהובים בלחיצת כפתור.
The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.