מוצריםתמיכה

אורח חיים בריא מתחיל כאן. הירשם וקבל הצעות בלעדיות

אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

30-day return

כל הסדרות

הופסק

HR1670/90

HR1670/90

הצג את כל היתרונות
Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

טכנולוגיית SpeedTouch עוזרת להגדיר את המהירות הנכונה לפי תחושה

טכנולוגיית SpeedTouch עוזרת להגדיר את המהירות הנכונה לפי תחושה

הגדרת מהירות משתנה אינטואיטיבית ותוספת טורבו בכפתור אחד שנותן לך יותר כוח ככל שלוחצים חזק יותר. כדאי להתחיל לאט כדי למנוע התזות ולעלות עד המהירות הדרושה לכל שימוש ולכל סוג מרכיב. להכין את כל המתכונים האהובים בלחיצת כפתור.

Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים