אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
SCF152/02
A non-surgical approach
For flat or inverted nipples
2 Niplettes and 2 Breast pads
Inverted or non-protractile nipples affect up to 10% of women causing psychological distress and making breast feeding difficult for mother and baby. The suckling action of the baby should draw out the nipple. If not, the Niplette™ is a simple, comfortable solution that can help. The device makes it possible for women with flat or inverted nipples to comfortably breastfeed without the need for invasive surgery*. It consists of a transparent nipple mould with a sealing flange, attached to a valve and a syringe port.
Ideally, the Niplette should be used before pregnancy and be worn in 8-hour periods per day or night*. If breasts are not too sensitive it can also be used in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve a permanent correction or after the birth of the baby, for a few minutes before each feed. The Niplette will suck the nipple out enabling the baby to latch on easily and help establish breastfeeding during the first few days. The permanent cosmetic correction can then be effected once breastfeeding is over, if this is the case the Niplette can be applied again from time to time.
The cup is held over the nipple areola with one hand and air is withdrawn using a 5 ml syringe so that the nipple can be sucked into it. The user is in control of the suction and can pull on the nipple as firmly as comfortable. When the nipple has been pulled out the user after carefully separating the syringe from the valve can continue with their normal activities and wear the Niplette discreetly inside the bra. The Initial usage is encouraged as much as possible*.
מבוסס על סקר שביעות רצון מקוון שנערך ברחבי העולם עם 10,109 משתמשים במותגים ומוצרים לטיפול לאם ולילד בשנת 2023.
McGeorge, Mr. D, FRCS (Plast), The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994) Vol 47, Pages 46–49