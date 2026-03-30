אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
SCF870/22
Healthy steaming
Steam & blend in one jar
Weaning advice & recipes
Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.
You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in one single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.
From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.
מבוסס על סקר שביעות רצון מקוון שנערך ברחבי העולם עם 8,139 משתמשים במותגים ומוצרים לטיפול לאם ולילד בשנת 2024.