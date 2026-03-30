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אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

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כל הסדרות

  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
  • Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé

הופסק

2-in-1 healthy baby food maker

SCF870/22

Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé
Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!
הצג את כל היתרונות
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

מותג המומלץ על-ידי אימהות בכל העולם1

Repas nutritifs et faciles pour bébé

  • Healthy steaming

  • Steam & blend in one jar

  • Weaning advice & recipes

Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in one single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים

הסתייגויות

  1. מבוסס על סקר שביעות רצון מקוון שנערך ברחבי העולם עם 8,139 משתמשים במותגים ומוצרים לטיפול לאם ולילד בשנת 2024. 