Philips

מכונת גילוח מסדרה 9000

על מכונת הגילוח
S9000 של פיליפס

מתחילים בסרטוני הדרכה, עוברים לשאלות נפוצות ומקבלים תמיכה מהצוות שלנו.
מכונת גילוח S9000
מתחילים
מידע נוסף & הורד את ההאפליקציה GroomTrip
רשום את המוצר שלך

‎+ 1‏ שנות אחריות
מתחילים

איך להפיק את המיטב
ממכונת הגילוח שלך

1. איך משתמשים במכונת הגילוח S9000
איך משתמשים במכונת הגילוח S9000
2. ניווט, סמלים ונוריות במכונת הגילוח S9000
ניווט, סמלים ונוריות במכונת הגילוח S9000
3. איך מתחברים לאפליקציה GroomTrip ומשתמשים בה
איך מתחברים לאפליקציה GroomTrip ומשתמשים בה
4. איך מנקים את מכונת הגילוח S9000
איך מנקים את מכונת הגילוח S9000
5. איך מחליפים את ראשי הגילוח במכונת הגילוח S9000
איך מחליפים את ראשי הגילוח במכונת הגילוח S9000
4. איך מנקים את מכונת הגילוח S9000
איך מנקים את מכונת הגילוח S9000
5. איך מחליפים את ראשי הגילוח במכונת הגילוח S9000
איך מחליפים את ראשי הגילוח במכונת הגילוח S9000

התאמה אישית דרך אפליקציה

לשפר את
שגרת הגילוח שלך עם האפליקציה GroomTribe


נתוני הגילוח שלך יסונכרנו תמיד,
כדי שתמיד תעמוד לרשותך הדרכה מותאמת אישית מהתכונות החכמות.
סימן ביקורת
הדרכת גילוח בזמן אמת
סימן ביקורת
תוכניות גילוח מותאמות אישית לפתרון בעיות עור
סימן ביקורת
עצות וטריקים בהתאם לצרכיך
סימן ביקורת
הנחיות לניקוי ולהחלפת מחסניות
רשום את המוצר שלך

רושמים את מכונית הגילוח ומקבלים שנת אחריות נוספת

נרשמים כדי להתעדכן ולרשום
את המוצר בתוך 90 יום מהרכישה.
אחריות
אחריות ‎2 + 1
השראה
השראה וטיפים
רשום כעת
שלב 1: יוצרים חשבון
שלב 2: רושמים את מכונת הגילוח. לאחר רישום המוצר, תתקבל הודעת דוא"ל לאישור עם האחריות המורחבת.
תמיכת לקוחות

נשמח לעזור בכל מה שצריך
תמיכת לקוחות

כיצד נוכל לעזור לך?

יש לי שאלה אחרת

איש קשר
צור קשר
אחריות
אחריות

