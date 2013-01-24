Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
- Table top stand
תנאי חיפוש
A unique bedside TV
This unique Hospitality TV is the perfect solution to install near the patient’s bed. Designed to complement healthcare environments, it avoids disturbance to other patients and maximizes comfort by creating a private viewing experience See all benefits
למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
SmartInfo allows you to easily provide hospital or healthcare information to your patients. Your patients have access to this interactive hospital webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily keep your patients up to date with all the latest information.
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.
White design with round corners for a more friendly appearance in healthcare environments.
The innovative Bedside TV features a smart touch control panel on the bottom of the TV for a personalized user experience. The illuminated control keys provide easy navigation even in the dark. The flat cleanable surface and keypad lock make it easy to clean.
Basic safety, essential performance and reliability are essential requirements in a professional clinical environment. Unlike standard TVs, Philips HeartLine employ special medical grade power supplies in order to meet these requirements. It complies with EN/IEC 60601-1 standard ensuring basic safety and essential performance. Additionally it also complies with EN/IEC 60601-1-2 collateral standard for medical grade electromagnetic tests and compatibility. Many countries, hospitals and clinics mandate compliance to these standards as a requirement.
The headphone connection is galvanically isolated to ensure the safest possible connection between the patient's headphone and the Philips HeartLine TV. Galvanic isolation is needed to ensure a fail-safe separation of the headphone connector from the electrical environment near the patient's bed.
Germs have become a growing problem in hospitals and clinical environments worldwide as they can cause life-threatening infections. Philips HeartLine TVs take care of this challenge by using JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial additive in its housing material making it an integral part of the display housing. Your well-being along with your patients is now assured by this protective shield that impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as "Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis)", "Escherichia coli (E Coli)" and "Klebsiella (Pneumonia)", for example.
Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.
The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).
With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
