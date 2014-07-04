Other items in the box
- סוללה לשלט רחוק
- שלט רחוק
- כבל חשמל
- Tabletop tilt stand
- דף אחריות
תפקודיות נהדרת למען המטופלים שלך
בזכות טלוויזיית LED חסכונית בחשמל זו, תיהנה מהיתרונות של טלוויזיה ייעודית לענף האירוח. אפשר ללקוחות שלך לרכוש תוכן משובח, יידע אותם באמצעות עמודי המידע על שירותי בריאות והשתמש מרחוק בטכנולוגיה החדישה ביותר See all benefits
The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.
SmartInfo allows you to easily provide hospital or healthcare information to your patients. Your patients have access to this interactive hospital webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily keep your patients up to date with all the latest information.
SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
MyChoice מעניק לך דרך פשוטה וזולה להציע לאורחיך ערוצי טלוויזיה מובחרים. בה בעת, הוא מספק זרם של הכנסה נוספת, המאפשרת לך להחזיר לעצמך את ההשקעה הראשונית שלך במכשירי הטלוויזיה.
With Serial Xpress Protocol Easy the TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers.
The multi remote control feature ensures that each remote only operates one TV. There can be up to 14 different TVs in one room without any mutual interference of the remote controls.
Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.
The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.
This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.
הקיימות היא חלק בלתי נפרד מהאופן שפיליפס עושה עסקים. מכשירי הטלוויזיה של פיליפס תוכננו ויוצרו על פי עקרונות EcoDesign, שמטרתם למזער את ההשפעה הכוללת על הסביבה באמצעות תצרוכת חשמל נמוכה, הרחקת מוצרים מסוכנים, משקל קל, אריזה יעילה יותר ויכולת מיחזור טובה יותר. בנוסף, הטלוויזיות של פיליפס מצוידות במארז העשוי מחומר מיוחד המעקב בערה. בדיקות בלתי תלויות, שבוצעו על ידי שירותי כיבוי אש, הוכיחו כי בשעה שמכשירי טלוויזיה יכולים לעתים ללבות אש שפרצה עקב מקורות חיצוניים, מכשירי הטלוויזיה של פיליפס לא ילבו את האש.
