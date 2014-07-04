תנאי חיפוש

טלוויזיה LED מקצועית

24HFL3009W/12
  • תפקודיות נהדרת למען המטופלים שלך תפקודיות נהדרת למען המטופלים שלך תפקודיות נהדרת למען המטופלים שלך
    טלוויזיה LED מקצועית

    24HFL3009W/12

    תפקודיות נהדרת למען המטופלים שלך

    בזכות טלוויזיית LED חסכונית בחשמל זו, תיהנה מהיתרונות של טלוויזיה ייעודית לענף האירוח. אפשר ללקוחות שלך לרכוש תוכן משובח, יידע אותם באמצעות עמודי המידע על שירותי בריאות והשתמש מרחוק בטכנולוגיה החדישה ביותר See all benefits

      תפקודיות נהדרת למען המטופלים שלך

      עם עמודי מידע חכמים

      • EasySuite 24 אינץ'
      • LED
      • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to easily provide hospital or healthcare information to your patients. Your patients have access to this interactive hospital webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily keep your patients up to date with all the latest information.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      תאימות MyChoice להבטחת הכנסות חוזרות

      תאימות MyChoice להבטחת הכנסות חוזרות

      MyChoice מעניק לך דרך פשוטה וזולה להציע לאורחיך ערוצי טלוויזיה מובחרים. בה בעת, הוא מספק זרם של הכנסה נוספת, המאפשרת לך להחזיר לעצמך את ההשקעה הראשונית שלך במכשירי הטלוויזיה.

      Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

      Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

      With Serial Xpress Protocol Easy the TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers.

      Multi remote control avoids interference with other TVs

      The multi remote control feature ensures that each remote only operates one TV. There can be up to 14 different TVs in one room without any mutual interference of the remote controls.

      Nurse-call compatibility optimized for the Healthcare sector

      Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      עיצוב ידידותי לסביבה ומארז מעקב בערה

      הקיימות היא חלק בלתי נפרד מהאופן שפיליפס עושה עסקים. מכשירי הטלוויזיה של פיליפס תוכננו ויוצרו על פי עקרונות EcoDesign, שמטרתם למזער את ההשפעה הכוללת על הסביבה באמצעות תצרוכת חשמל נמוכה, הרחקת מוצרים מסוכנים, משקל קל, אריזה יעילה יותר ויכולת מיחזור טובה יותר. בנוסף, הטלוויזיות של פיליפס מצוידות במארז העשוי מחומר מיוחד המעקב בערה. בדיקות בלתי תלויות, שבוצעו על ידי שירותי כיבוי אש, הוכיחו כי בשעה שמכשירי טלוויזיה יכולים לעתים ללבות אש שפרצה עקב מקורות חיצוניים, מכשירי הטלוויזיה של פיליפס לא ילבו את האש.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        24  אינץ'
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        61  ס"מ
        תצוגה
        LED HD TV
        בהירות
        250  cd/m²
        שיפור תמונה
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1366 x 768p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        100.000:1
        זווית צפייה
        176º (H) / 176º (V)

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • טיונר / קליטה / שידור

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        טלוויזיה דיגיטלית
        • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
        • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
        הקרנת וידיאו מוקלט
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • יישומי מולטימדיה

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        פורמטים להקרנת וידיאו מוקלט
        • Codec support:
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • מכולות: AVI, MKV
        פורמטים להשמעת מוזיקה מוקלטת
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WMA (גרסה 2 עד 9.2)
        • LPCM
        • M4A
        • MPEG1 L1/2
        פורמטים להקרנת תמונה מוקלטת
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • נוחות

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug & Play
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
        • Program Name
        • Auto Program Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Cloning of TV settings via RF
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analog/digital
        • On Screen Display
        • Program List
        • Graphical User Interface
        Clock
        • On-screen clock display
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake up Clock
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Auto power on
        • Green/Fast startup
        • Welcome message
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Electronic Program Guide
        • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Remote Control
        • low battery detection
        • battery anti-theft protection
        Interactive hotel features
        • Connectivity panel compatible
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        • SmartInstall
        • MyChoice
        • SmartInfo: דפדפן ותמונות
        Remote control type
        22AV1409A/12 (RC6)
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • קושחה הניתנת לשדרוג דרך RF
        שיפורי טלטקסט
        • טקסט מהיר
        • קו מידע על תוכניות
        Safety lock
        Kensington lock

      • Healthcare

        Control
        • תאימות למערכת קריאה לאחות
        • Multi remote control
        • SerialXpress Easy
        Safety
        Double isolation Class II
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute

      • צליל

        Sound System
        Incredible Surround

      • קישוריות

        Connectivity Enhancements
        • Xpress טורי לענף שירותי הבריאות
        • כניסת IR
        • IR-out
        • RJ-48 connector
        • Fast Infrared loop through
        • Power on scart
        מספר חיבורי HDMI
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • הקרנה בנגיעה אחת
        • מערכת במצב המתנה
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        מספר שקעי USB
        1
        חיבורים אחרים
        • Antenna IEC75
        • יציאת אוזניות
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • ממשק משותף פלוס (CI+)
        • יציאת אודיו דיגיטלי (אופטי)

      • חשמל

        רשת החשמל
        220–240 וולט AC, 60-50 הרץ
        טמפרטורה סביבתית
        5 °C עד 35 °C
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        &lt; 0.3 ואט
        תווית סיווג אנרגיה
        A+
        הספק לפי תווית אנרגיה של האיחוד האירופי
        18  W
        צריכת חשמל שנתית
        26  kW·h

      • מפרטים "ירוקים"

        Safety
        Flame retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל חשמל
        • מעמד למשטח השולחן
        • דף אחריות
        • חוברת על היבטי בטיחות וחוק
        אביזרים אופציונליים
        • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
        • Ext. Clock Module 22AV1120C
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H

      • מידות

        משקל המוצר
        3.5  ק"ג
        רוחב המקלט
        550  מ"מ
        רוחב המקלט (עם מעמד)
        550  מ"מ
        מתאים להתקנה על קיר
        75 x 75 mm
        גובה המקלט
        342  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        49  מ"מ
        גובה המקלט (עם מעמד)
        387  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט (עם מעמד)
        145  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר (+ מעמד)
        3.7  ק"ג

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • שלט רחוק
      • כבל חשמל
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • דף אחריות

          • זמינותן של תכונות תלויה ביישומים שנבחרו.

