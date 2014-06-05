תנאי חיפוש

    הודות לטלוויזיה Hotel LED TV החסכנית בחשמל, תוכל ליהנות מכל היתרונות של קישוריות מתקדמת ושל עמודי מידע אינטראקטיביים על המלון, ובמקביל מובטחים לך התקנה וניהול השומרים על עלות בעלות נמוכה ביותר.

      חבר ושלוט

      באמצעות OXIGEN להבטחת חוויית אורח עמידה בפני שינויים עתידיים

      • MediaSuite 40 אינץ'
      • LED
      • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

      תאימות MyChoice להבטחת הכנסות חוזרות

      תאימות MyChoice להבטחת הכנסות חוזרות

      MyChoice מעניק לך דרך פשוטה וזולה להציע לאורחיך ערוצי טלוויזיה מובחרים. בה בעת, הוא מספק זרם של הכנסה נוספת, המאפשרת לך להחזיר לעצמך את ההשקעה הראשונית שלך במכשירי הטלוויזיה.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.

      AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

      App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

      מערכת IPTV מובנית לאינטראקטיביות אופטימלית מותאמת אישית

      ללא עלויות גבוהות ואי-סדר: בעזרת מכשירי ה-Smart TV שלנו, אפשר לבנות את מערכת המלונאות שלך ישירות בטלוויזיה. ערוצים אינטראקטיביים, וידאו לפי דרישה, תפריטים ומידע אינטראקטיביים ומערכות להזמנה מקוונת – הכול אפשרי ללא צורך בקופסה חיצונית (ממיר) מחוברת לטלוויזיה. הלאה: להעברת תוכן דרך כבלי טלוויזיה coax, אפשר להשתמש גם ברשת האינטרנט שלך כדי להעביר את ערוצי הטלוויזיה או ה-VOD שלך ישירות לטלוויזיה. רשת השותפים שלנו יכולה להבטיח פורטל מותאם אישית.

      פרוטוקול טורי Xpress למערכות אינטראקטיביות

      באמצעות הפרוטוקול הטורי Xpress, ניתן לחבר את הטלוויזיה למפענחי צופן חיצוניים ולממירים של רוב הספקים של מערכות אינטראקטיביות.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.

      Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

      With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Philips OXIGEN for latest connectivity and best total cost

      Philips OXIGEN is a complete solution that provides you all you need in Hospitality TV. The innovative features are designed to give both guests and professionals the latest in connectivity while ensuring the lowest cost of ownership. OXIGEN connectivity offers access to cloud-based online apps and ensures that mobile devices can communicate with the TV while remote management tools as well as additional revenue opportunities optimize earnings thoughout the product lifecycle.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        40  אינץ'
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        102  ס"מ
        תצוגה
        LED Full HD
        בהירות
        350  cd/m²
        שיפור תמונה
        Digital Crystal Clear
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        זווית צפייה
        176º (H) / 176º (V)

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • טיונר / קליטה / שידור

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        טלוויזיה דיגיטלית
        • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
        • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
        • DVB-T2
        • HbbTv (EU)
        הקרנת וידיאו מוקלט
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        IP Playback
        • IGMP Multicast
        • Unicast

      • יישומי מולטימדיה

        Multimedia connections
        • USB
        • LAN
        פורמטים להקרנת וידיאו מוקלט
        • Codec support:
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • מכולות: AVI, MKV
        פורמטים להשמעת מוזיקה מוקלטת
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WMA (גרסה 2 עד 9.2)
        • LPCM
        • M4A
        • MPEG1 L1/2
        פורמטים להקרנת תמונה מוקלטת
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Oxigen

        Smart TV apps
        cloud-based apps for HotelTV
        SmartInstall
        • off-line channel editing
        • off-line settings editing
        • remote installation
        • SmartInfo creation
        • software upgrade
        Appcontrol
        Multiple SmartTV App profiles
        SmartInfo
        • Picture slide show or browser
        • interactive templates
        Sharing
        • Secured Pairing
        • DirectShare DLNA Wi-Fi Direct
        • Wi-Fi Miracast

      • נוחות

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug & Play
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
        • Program Name
        • Auto Program Naming
        • Autostore
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        • Joystick control lock
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analog/digital
        • On Screen Display
        • Program List
        • Joystick control
        • Graphical User Interface
        Clock
        • On-screen clock display
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake up Clock
        • External clock compatible
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Auto power on
        • Green/Fast startup
        • Welcome message
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Electronic Program Guide
        • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Remote Control
        • low battery detection
        • battery anti-theft protection
        Interactive hotel features
        • Connectivity panel compatible
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        • Vsecure
        • MyChoice
        Remote control type
        22AV1409A/12 (RC6)
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Firmware & Settings upgradable
        via USB, RF & IP
        Skype ready
        With accessory camera
        Safety lock
        Kensington lock

      • Healthcare

        Control
        • Multi remote control
        • White RC Compatible
        Safety
        • Nurse call system compatible
        • Double isolation Class II
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute

      • צליל

        Sound System
        Incredible Surround

      • קישוריות

        Connectivity Enhancements
        • Serial Xpress interface
        • WIXP / JAPIT TV Control
        • IR-out
        • RJ-48 connector
        • Fast Infrared loop through
        • Power on scart
        • הספק חיצוני 12 וולט/15 ואט
        מספר חיבורי HDMI
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • הקרנה בנגיעה אחת
        • מערכת במצב המתנה
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        מספר שקעי USB
        1
        חיבורים אחרים
        • Antenna IEC75
        • יציאת אוזניות
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Bathroom speaker out
        • ממשק משותף פלוס (CI+)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • יציאת אודיו דיגיטלי (אופטי)
        Wireless LAN
        • 802.11 b/g/n
        • Wi-Fi Direct
        Wake-up on LAN
        Green standby in IP systems

      • חשמל

        רשת החשמל
        240-220 וולט; 50 הרץ
        טמפרטורה סביבתית
        5 °C עד 35 °C
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        &lt; 0.3 ואט
        תווית סיווג אנרגיה
        A+
        הספק לפי תווית אנרגיה של האיחוד האירופי
        37  W
        תכונות חיסכון בחשמל
        • מצב חסכוני
        • השתקת תמונה (לרדיו)
        צריכת חשמל שנתית
        54  kW·h

      • מפרטים "ירוקים"

        Safety
        Flame retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל חשמל
        • Tabletop swivel stand
        • דף אחריות
        אביזרים אופציונליים
        • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
        • Ext. Clock Module 22AV1120C
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H
        • USB Skype Camera PTA317/00

      • מידות

        משקל המוצר
        7.82  ק"ג
        רוחב המקלט
        918.2  מ"מ
        רוחב המקלט (עם מעמד)
        918.2  מ"מ
        מתאים להתקנה על קיר
        400 x 400 מ"מ
        גובה המקלט
        536.5  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        56.3  מ"מ
        גובה המקלט (עם מעמד)
        592.9  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט (עם מעמד)
        213.3  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר (+ מעמד)
        9.05  ק"ג

          • צריכת חשמל בקילו-ואט לשנה, בהתבסס על צריכת החשמל של מכשיר טלוויזיה הפועל 4 שעות ביום במשך 365 ימים בשנה. צריכת החשמל בפעול תלויה בזמן שהטלוויזיה בשימוש.
          • על פי סעיפי הפטור הקיימים לפי ההנחיה הדנה בהגבלת חומרים מסוכנים (RoHS), טלוויזיה זו מכילה עופרת רק בחלקים וברכיבים מסוימים שבעבורם לא קיימות חלופות טכנולוגיות.
          • צריכת חשמל אופיינית נמדדה בהתאם ל-IEC62087 Ed 2.
          • זמינותן של תכונות תלויה ביישומים שנבחרו על ידי המתקין.

