Other items in the box
- סוללה לשלט רחוק
- שלט רחוק
- כבל חשמל
- דף אחריות
חבר ושלוט
הודות לטלוויזיה Hotel LED TV החסכנית בחשמל, תוכל ליהנות מכל היתרונות של קישוריות מתקדמת ושל עמודי מידע אינטראקטיביים על המלון, ובמקביל מובטחים לך התקנה וניהול השומרים על עלות בעלות נמוכה ביותר. See all benefits
למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
חבר ושלוט
הודות לטלוויזיה Hotel LED TV החסכנית בחשמל, תוכל ליהנות מכל היתרונות של קישוריות מתקדמת ושל עמודי מידע אינטראקטיביים על המלון, ובמקביל מובטחים לך התקנה וניהול השומרים על עלות בעלות נמוכה ביותר. See all benefits
SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.
SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!
MyChoice מעניק לך דרך פשוטה וזולה להציע לאורחיך ערוצי טלוויזיה מובחרים. בה בעת, הוא מספק זרם של הכנסה נוספת, המאפשרת לך להחזיר לעצמך את ההשקעה הראשונית שלך במכשירי הטלוויזיה.
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.
Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.
App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.
ללא עלויות גבוהות ואי-סדר: בעזרת מכשירי ה-Smart TV שלנו, אפשר לבנות את מערכת המלונאות שלך ישירות בטלוויזיה. ערוצים אינטראקטיביים, וידאו לפי דרישה, תפריטים ומידע אינטראקטיביים ומערכות להזמנה מקוונת – הכול אפשרי ללא צורך בקופסה חיצונית (ממיר) מחוברת לטלוויזיה. הלאה: להעברת תוכן דרך כבלי טלוויזיה coax, אפשר להשתמש גם ברשת האינטרנט שלך כדי להעביר את ערוצי הטלוויזיה או ה-VOD שלך ישירות לטלוויזיה. רשת השותפים שלנו יכולה להבטיח פורטל מותאם אישית.
באמצעות הפרוטוקול הטורי Xpress, ניתן לחבר את הטלוויזיה למפענחי צופן חיצוניים ולממירים של רוב הספקים של מערכות אינטראקטיביות.
The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.
With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.
With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.
Philips OXIGEN is a complete solution that provides you all you need in Hospitality TV. The innovative features are designed to give both guests and professionals the latest in connectivity while ensuring the lowest cost of ownership. OXIGEN connectivity offers access to cloud-based online apps and ensures that mobile devices can communicate with the TV while remote management tools as well as additional revenue opportunities optimize earnings thoughout the product lifecycle.
תמונה/תצוגה
רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת
טיונר / קליטה / שידור
יישומי מולטימדיה
Oxigen
נוחות
Healthcare
צליל
קישוריות
חשמל
מפרטים "ירוקים"
אביזרים
מידות
