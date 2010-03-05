תנאי חיפוש

LCD monitor

BDL6551V/00
    Deliver your message in the most demanding applications with this stylish 165 cm (65") LCD display. Whether used in a network environment, a tiled matrix set up or as a single public display, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

      Impress and capture your audience

      with a slim bezel 165 cm (65") LCD

      • 165 cm (65")
      • Digital Signage
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

      The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

      Temperature sensor measures the health condition

      This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        165  ס"מ
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        65  אינץ'
        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        מרווח בין פיקסלים
        0.744 x 0.744 mm
        רזולוציה אופטימלית
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        בהירות
        700  cd/m²
        צבעי התצוגה
        1.06 Billion colors
        יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
        2500:1
        זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
        8  ms
        זווית צפייה (אופקית)
        178  מעלות
        זווית צפייה (אנכית)
        178  מעלות
        שיפור תמונה
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • סריקה פרוגרסיבית
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי

      • קישוריות

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Composite (RCA) x1
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • S-video x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        • Component (YPbPr) x1
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • Audio (L/R) x1
        חיבורים אחרים
        • יציאת AC
        • External loudspeaker connector

      • נוחות

        הצבה
        • לאורך
        • לרוחב
        תמונה בתוך תמונה
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        מטריצה מדורגת
        5 x 5
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        בקרת מקלדת
        • נסתר
        • ניתן לנעילה
        אות משלט רחוק
        ניתן לנעילה
        לולאת אותות
        • RS232
        • VGA
        קלות ההתקנה
        • יציאת AC
        • ידיות נשיאה
        • תוספת חכמה
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        • חיישן תאורה סביבתית
        • Smart Power
        פונקציות בקרת בטיחות
        • בקרת חום
        • חיישן טמפרטורה
        ביצועי תמונה
        בקרת צבע מתקדמת
        ניתן לבקרה ברשת
        RS232
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • צליל

        רמקולים מובנים
        2 x 12 W (8 ohm)

      • חשמל

        צריכה (במצב מופעל)
        Typ. 314W
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        < 1W

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        תבניות מחשב
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
        • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        תבניות וידאו
        • 480i, 60 הרץ
        • 480p, 60 הרץ
        • 576p, 50 הרץ
        • 576i, 50 הרץ
        • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ

      • מידות

        עובי המסגרת
        3.1 cm / 1.22 inch
        הרכבת תוסף חכם
        300 x 320 x 64
        Set height (with stand)
        1022  מ"מ
        Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
        11.81 x 11.89 x 2.52
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        40.2  אינץ'
        רוחב המקלט
        1500  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר
        56  ק"ג
        Set depth (with stand)
        423  מ"מ
        גובה המקלט
        876  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        123  מ"מ
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        16.7  אינץ'
        רוחב המקלט (אינץ')
        59.1  אינץ'
        גובה המקלט (אינץ')
        34.5  אינץ'
        התקנה על קיר
        400x400mm (Set), 100x100mm (Smart insert)
        עומק המקלט (אינץ')
        4.8  אינץ'
        משקל מוצר (קילו)
        110.2  ליברה

      • תנאי הפעלה

        טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
        0 - 40  °C
        MTBF (זמן ממוצע בין תקלות)
        50.000  hour(s)
        לחות יחסית
        5 - 90  %

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל מתח AC
        • כבל VGA
        • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
        • מדריך התחלה מהירה
        אביזרים אופציונליים
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount
        מעמד
        BM05511

      • שונות

        שפות מוצגות על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • Italian
        • פולנית
        • טורקית
        • רוסית
        • סינית מפושטת
        אחריות
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        אישורים תקינתיים
        • CE
        • FCC קבוצה B
        • CCC
        • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)
        • UL/cUL

