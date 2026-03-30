אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
SCF039/17
1 Bottle
2oz/60ml
First flow teat
0m
A smaller size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy.
A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for slower drinking babies.
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
מבוסס על סקר שביעות רצון מקוון שנערך ברחבי העולם עם 10,109 משתמשים במותגים ומוצרים לטיפול לאם ולילד בשנת 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.