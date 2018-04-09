תנאי חיפוש

Philips Avent

Natural baby bottle

SCF039/17
Avent
Avent
  • Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    SCF039/17

    Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Natural baby bottles

      Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte

      Natural latch on

      • 1 Bottle
      • 2oz/60ml
      • First flow teat
      • 0m
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

      Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

      The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      Teats with different flow rates available

      Teats with different flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Smaller 2oz/60ml bottle designed for newborn feedings

      A smaller size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy.

      Slower flow nipple

      A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for slower drinking babies.

      מפרט טכני

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system
        Latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Teat
        Ultra soft and flexible teat, Unique comfort petals

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Teat
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Baby bottle
        1  pcs

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

      Suggested products

        מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
          • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          I understand

          ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.