Idéal pour l'allaitement mixte
Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
A smaller size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy.
A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for slower drinking babies.
Country of origin
Design
Development stages
Ease of use
Functions
Material
What is included
