Confort en toute confiance
Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leakproof liner. See all benefits
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
Absorbent padding draws moisture away from the skin and traps it behind a leakproof liner.
Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed with midwife and baby adviser Vicky Scott who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 15 years.
Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.
Brushed cotton lining – soft and gentle against the skin. Machine washable and dryable.
The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.
