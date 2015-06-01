Vous aide à allaiter plus longtemps
Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding. See all benefits
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.
Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.
The Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odorless, tastless ultra-fine silicone.
Your baby can still feel and smell your skin and continue to stimulate your milk supply while suckling, and will return easily to the breast once your nipples are healed.
