אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
SCF156/01
Medium(21mm)
2 pcs
Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.
Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.
The Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odorless, tastless ultra-fine silicone.
מבוסס על סקר שביעות רצון מקוון שנערך ברחבי העולם עם 10,109 משתמשים במותגים ומוצרים לטיפול לאם ולילד בשנת 2023.