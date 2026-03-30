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אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

30-day return

כל הסדרות

  • Vous aide à allaiter plus longtemps
  • Vous aide à allaiter plus longtemps
  • Vous aide à allaiter plus longtemps
  • Vous aide à allaiter plus longtemps
  • Vous aide à allaiter plus longtemps
  • Vous aide à allaiter plus longtemps

הופסק

Philips AventNipple Protector

SCF156/01

Vous aide à allaiter plus longtemps
Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding.
הצג את כל היתרונות
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

מותג המומלץ על-ידי אימהות בכל העולם1

Breast care, protects sore nipples

Vous aide à allaiter plus longtemps

  • Medium(21mm)

  • 2 pcs

Protect sore nipples during breastfeeding

Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.

Easy latch on for your baby

Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.

Made with odorless, taste free, ultra-fine silicone

The Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odorless, tastless ultra-fine silicone.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים

הסתייגויות

  1. מבוסס על סקר שביעות רצון מקוון שנערך ברחבי העולם עם 10,109 משתמשים במותגים ומוצרים לטיפול לאם ולילד בשנת 2023. 