מוצריםתמיכה

אורח חיים בריא מתחיל כאן. הירשם וקבל הצעות בלעדיות

אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

30-day return

כל הסדרות

  • Confort et protection
  • Confort et protection
  • Confort et protection
  • Confort et protection
  • Confort et protection
  • Confort et protection
  • Confort et protection
  • Confort et protection

הופסק

Philips AventComfort breast shell set

SCF157/02

1 פרס

Confort et protection
The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.
הצג את כל היתרונות
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

מותג המומלץ על-ידי אימהות בכל העולם1

Ultra comfortable breast shells

Confort et protection

  • 2 pcs

Collect excess breast milk

Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.

Help ease engorgement

Protect sore nipples

Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים

פרסים

  • Award image GA_GREEN
הסתייגויות

  1. מבוסס על סקר שביעות רצון מקוון שנערך ברחבי העולם עם 10,109 משתמשים במותגים ומוצרים לטיפול לאם ולילד בשנת 2023. 