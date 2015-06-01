$
$

תנאי חיפוש

Philips Avent

Comfort breast shell set

SCF157/02
Avent
1 award
Avent
  • Confort et protection Confort et protection Confort et protection
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set

    SCF157/02
    1 award

    Confort et protection

    The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set

    Confort et protection

    The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk. See all benefits

    Confort et protection

    The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set

    Confort et protection

    The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Breast care

      Confort et protection

      Ultra comfortable breast shells

      • 2 pcs

      Collect excess breast milk

      Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.

      Protect sore nipples

      Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.

      The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping

      The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping. They come with ultrasoft silicone backing cushions.

      מפרט טכני

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        Backing cushions
        Silicone

      • What is included

        Ventilated breast shells
        2  pcs
        Non-ventilated breast milk saver shells
        2  pcs
        Ultrasoft backing cushions
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Protection against

        Cracked nipples
        Yes
        Sore nipples
        Yes

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

      Suggested products

        מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה

          Awards

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          I understand

          ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.