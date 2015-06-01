$
Soother clip

SCF185/00
    Soother clip

    SCF185/00

    With the Philips Avent Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colors. See all benefits

    With the Philips Avent Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colors. See all benefits

    With the Philips Avent Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colors. See all benefits

    With the Philips Avent Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colors. See all benefits

      Easy to attach

      The extra wide opening of the clip makes it easy to attach the soother clip to baby’s clothes with 1 hand

      Gentle for clothes

      The clip doesn’t leave marks on your baby’s clothes

      Smart design

      Fits all soothers that have ring handles

      מפרט טכני

      • Country of origin

        Germany
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soother Clip
        1

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6-18 months

