Nourrit et adoucit la peau
Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits
Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits
Contains coconut oil and aloe vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples.
No need to remove prior to breastfeeding.
Contains Medilan™, an ultra pure grade of lanolin which penetrates the skin’s outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness.
Applied once or twice a day during pregnancy will help prepare the skin for breastfeeding and applied after the birth between feeds will help mothers to maintain healthy supple skin.
