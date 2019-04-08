תנאי חיפוש

    200 Series Wired mouse

    SPK7204/00

    Designed for how you work

    A comfortable mouse that adjusts to fit your palm and fits easily into your bag, this handy mouse companion has easy cable management and an optical sensor that lets it work on most surfaces.

    200 Series Wired mouse

    • 4 buttons
    • USB Wired
    • Optical Sensor
    Unique stylish design fits your cool style

    With the slim mouse design you are more likely to keep this with you for on-the-go productivity.

    חיבורי USB קוויים להפעלה פשוטה מסוג הכנס והפעל

    הלחצנים עמידים במיליוני לחיצות לעמידות

    העיצוב לשתי הידיים נותן תחושה טובה ביד ימין או ביד שמאל

    עיצוב עכבר ארגונומי ונוח לתחושה נהדרת

    עקיבה אופטית בהבחנה גבוהה לשליטה חלקה

    מפרט טכני

    • דרישות מערכת / מערכת ההפעלה

      דרישות מערכת
      Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later; Linux; Mac OS

    • מידות

      מידות (רוחב x עומק x גובה)
      110.03×57.4×29.7mm
      משקל
      62.2g

    • מפרט טכני

      לחצנים
      4 buttons
      סוג הציפוי
      Matte
      קישוריות
      USB 2.0 wired
      סוג העיצוב
      Ergonomic design
      דרישת דרייבר
      Driver-free
      דיוק של חיישן אופטי
      1000/1600 DPI, 2 levels ajustable DPI
      סוג המוצר
      Wired mouse
      סוג היד
      Left and right-handed

