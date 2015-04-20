Other items in the box
- סוללה לשלט רחוק
- שלט רחוק
- דף אחריות
- כבל חשמל
- מעמד למשטח השולחן
28HFL5010T/12
Connect and control
With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownershipSee all benefits
למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.
מכשירי הטלוויזיה שלנו מעניקים לאורחיך את החופש ליהנות מהתוכן שלהם במכשיר טלוויזיה גדול – באופן אלחוטי וללא טרחה. הודות לגישת המערכת הפתוחה שלנו, אנו נותנים שירות גם למשתמשי iOS וגם למשתמשי Android ואנו מרחיבים בקביעות את יכולת התאימות שלנו. השיתוף המאובטח שלנו מגן על אוריך. תמונות, סרטים, מוזיקה: באמצעות Miracast & DirectShare, הכול ניתן לשתף ומהכול ניתן ליהנות במכשירי הטלוויזיה שלנו!
MyChoice מעניק לך דרך פשוטה וזולה להציע לאורחיך ערוצי טלוויזיה מובחרים. בה בעת, הוא מספק זרם של הכנסה נוספת, המאפשרת לך להחזיר לעצמך את ההשקעה הראשונית שלך במכשירי הטלוויזיה.
With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.
Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.
App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.
ללא עלויות גבוהות ואי-סדר: בעזרת מכשירי ה-Smart TV שלנו, אפשר לבנות את מערכת המלונאות שלך ישירות בטלוויזיה. ערוצים אינטראקטיביים, וידאו לפי דרישה, תפריטים ומידע אינטראקטיביים ומערכות להזמנה מקוונת – הכול אפשרי ללא צורך בקופסה חיצונית (ממיר) מחוברת לטלוויזיה. הלאה: להעברת תוכן דרך כבלי טלוויזיה coax, אפשר להשתמש גם ברשת האינטרנט שלך כדי להעביר את ערוצי הטלוויזיה או ה-VOD שלך ישירות לטלוויזיה. רשת השותפים שלנו יכולה להבטיח פורטל מותאם אישית.
With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.
באמצעות הפרוטוקול הטורי Xpress, ניתן לחבר את הטלוויזיה למפענחי צופן חיצוניים ולממירים של רוב הספקים של מערכות אינטראקטיביות.
With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
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