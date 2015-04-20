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  • Connect and control Connect and control Connect and control

    Professional LED TV

    28HFL5010T/12

    Connect and control

    With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership

    See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Professional LED TV

    Similar products

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    Connect and control

    for future proof guest experience

    • 28" MediaSuite
    • LED
    • DVB-T2/T/C & IPTV
    SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

    SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

    SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

    SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

    SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

    SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

    Miracast & Directshare לשיתוף מוזיקה וסרטים בטלוויזיה שלך

    Miracast & Directshare לשיתוף מוזיקה וסרטים בטלוויזיה שלך

    מכשירי הטלוויזיה שלנו מעניקים לאורחיך את החופש ליהנות מהתוכן שלהם במכשיר טלוויזיה גדול – באופן אלחוטי וללא טרחה. הודות לגישת המערכת הפתוחה שלנו, אנו נותנים שירות גם למשתמשי iOS וגם למשתמשי Android ואנו מרחיבים בקביעות את יכולת התאימות שלנו. השיתוף המאובטח שלנו מגן על אוריך. תמונות, סרטים, מוזיקה: באמצעות Miracast & DirectShare, הכול ניתן לשתף ומהכול ניתן ליהנות במכשירי הטלוויזיה שלנו!

    תאימות MyChoice להבטחת הכנסות חוזרות

    תאימות MyChoice להבטחת הכנסות חוזרות

    MyChoice מעניק לך דרך פשוטה וזולה להציע לאורחיך ערוצי טלוויזיה מובחרים. בה בעת, הוא מספק זרם של הכנסה נוספת, המאפשרת לך להחזיר לעצמך את ההשקעה הראשונית שלך במכשירי הטלוויזיה.

    LED TV for images with incredible contrast

    With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

    Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

    Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.

    AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

    App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

    מערכת IPTV מובנית לאינטראקטיביות אופטימלית מותאמת אישית

    ללא עלויות גבוהות ואי-סדר: בעזרת מכשירי ה-Smart TV שלנו, אפשר לבנות את מערכת המלונאות שלך ישירות בטלוויזיה. ערוצים אינטראקטיביים, וידאו לפי דרישה, תפריטים ומידע אינטראקטיביים ומערכות להזמנה מקוונת – הכול אפשרי ללא צורך בקופסה חיצונית (ממיר) מחוברת לטלוויזיה. הלאה: להעברת תוכן דרך כבלי טלוויזיה coax, אפשר להשתמש גם ברשת האינטרנט שלך כדי להעביר את ערוצי הטלוויזיה או ה-VOD שלך ישירות לטלוויזיה. רשת השותפים שלנו יכולה להבטיח פורטל מותאם אישית.

    Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

    With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

    פרוטוקול טורי Xpress למערכות אינטראקטיביות

    באמצעות הפרוטוקול הטורי Xpress, ניתן לחבר את הטלוויזיה למפענחי צופן חיצוניים ולממירים של רוב הספקים של מערכות אינטראקטיביות.

    On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

    With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

    Low power consumption

    Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

    מפרט טכני

    • תמונה/תצוגה

      יחס רוחב-גובה
      16:9
      גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
      28  אינץ'
      גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
      70  ס"מ
      תצוגה
      LED HD TV
      רזולוציית הפנל
      1366 x 768p
      בהירות
      310  cd/m²
      שיפור תמונה
      • Perfect Motion Rate של 200 הרץ
      • Pixel Plus HD
      זווית צפייה
      178° (אופקי) / 178° (אנכי)

    • טיונר / קליטה / שידור

      טלוויזיה דיגיטלית
      DVB-T/T2/C
      הקרנת וידיאו מוקלט
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      • SECAM
      טלוויזיה אנלוגית
      PAL
      IP Playback
      • Multicast
      • Unicast

    • תכונות

      קל לשימוש
      • סגנון התמונה
      • סגנון הצליל
      שירותים דיגיטליים
      • 8d EPG
      • Now&Next
      • MHEG
      • טלטקסט
      • HbbTV
      שליטה מקומית
      On/Off switch (side)

    • תכונות אירוח

      מצב מלון
      • Local Control Lock
      • נעילת תפריט
      • נעילת תפריט התקנה
      • הגבלת עוצמת הקול
      מצב בית סוהר
      • מצב אבטחה גבוהה
      • נעילת TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/כתוביות
      טיימר
      • טיימר שינה
      • התראת התעוררות
      • התעוררות בערוץ
      • התעוררות בשמע
      בקרת הפעלה
      • ערוץ
      • תכונה
      • פסים שחורים
      • עוצמת הקול
      מניעת גניבה
      • הגנה מפני גניבת סוללה
      • מנעול קנזינגטון
      בקרת עוצמה
      • הפעלה אוטומטית מופעלת
      • התחלה ירוקה/מהירה
      • WoLAN
      אפליקציות
      • AppControl
      • אפליקציות מבוססות ענן
      המותג שלך
      • SmartInfo
      • סמל ברוכים הבאים
      • Welcome Message
      • SmartTV Custom Background
      • לוח מחוונים מותאם אישית (HTML)
      • מערכת IPTV
      שעון
      • שעון במצב המתנה
      • לחצן שלט רחוק זוהר בחושך
      • שעון על המסך
      • שעון חיצוני אופציונאלי
      SmartInfo
      • דפדפן HTML5
      • תבניות אינטראקטיביות
      • Picture Slide Show
      שכפול ועדכון קושחה
      שכפול ראשוני מיידי
      CMND&Control
      • עורך ערוצים לא מקוון
      • עורך הגדרות לא מקוון
      • סטטוס טלוויזיה בזמן אמת (IP)
      • ניהול מרחוק על גבי IP/RF
      • CMND&Create
      • ניהול קבוצת טלוויזיות
      בקרה
      • עדכון ערוצים אוטומטי כולל
      • פרוטוקול Xpress טורי
      • JSON API לשליטה בטלוויזיה-JAPIT
      DRM אינטראקטיבי
      • Vsecure
      • Playready Smoothstreaming
      ייצור הכנסות
      • AppRevenue
      • MyChoice
      שלט רחוק
      • הכנה לאזיקון
      • זיהוי סוללה חלשה
      • נעילת דלתית סוללת שלט רחוק
      ערוצים
      רשימה משולבת

    • תכונות שירותי בריאות

      בקרה
      • שלט רחוק מרובה
      • תאימות לשלט רחוק לשירותי בריאות
      • תאימות למערכת קריאה לאחות
      נוחות
      • יציאת אוזניות
      • השתקת רמקול ראשי באופן בלתי תלוי
      בטיחות
      • בידוד כפול דרגה 2
      • חומר מעכב בעירה

    • מולטי-מדיה

      תמיכה בניגון וידאו
      • פורמטים: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • מכולות: AVI, MKV
      • 3GP
      • ASF
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MP4
      • MPG
      • PS
      • Quicktime
      • TS
      • WMV
      פורמטים נתמכים של מוזיקה
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (גרסה 2 עד 9.2)
      פורמטים נתמכים של כתוביות
      • SRT
      • ASS
      • SMI
      • SSA SUB
      • TXT
      פורמטים נתמכים של תמונה
      • BMP
      • JPG
      • PNG
      • GIF
      רזולוציית וידאו נתמכת ב-USB
      עד 1920x1080p@60Hz
      חיבורי מולטי-מדיה
      • USB
      • LAN

    • שמע

      עוצמת יציאת שמע
      10 (2x5)  W
      יציאת רמקול אמבטיה
      1.5 ואט מונו 8 אוהם
      רמקולים
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      תכונות שמע
      • AVL
      • סראונד מדהים
      • Dynamic Bass
      • Dolby MS10

    • חשמל

      רשת החשמל
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      טמפרטורה סביבתית
      0°C עד 40°C
      צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
      <0.3W
      תווית סיווג אנרגיה
      A+
      הספק לפי תווית אנרגיה של האיחוד האירופי
      19  W
      תכונות חיסכון בחשמל
      מצב חסכוני
      צריכת חשמל שנתית
      28  kW·h

    • אביזרים

      כלול
      • Remote Control 22AV1409A/12
      • מעמד להצבה על שולחן
      • 2 סוללות AAA
      • דף אחריות
      • חוברת היבטי בטיחות וחוק
      • כבל חשמל
      אופציונאלי
      • שעון חיצוני 22AV1120C/00
      • שלט רחוק לשירותי בריאות 22AV1109H/12
      • שלט רחוק להגדרה 22AV9573A

    • קישוריות אלחוטית

      LAN אלחוטי
      802.11 b/g/n
      Wifi-Direct
      • DirectShare
      • Miracast

    • קישוריות בצד

      חריץ לממשק משותף
      CI+ 1.3
      HDMI2
      HDMI 1.4
      יציאת אוזניות
      Mini-Jack
      USB1
      USB 2.0

    • קישוריות בחלק האחורי

      Scart
      • RGB
      • CVBS
      • SVHS
      יציאת רמקול אמבטיה
      Mini-Jack
      קומפוננט
      YPbPr + L/R cinch
      AV input
      CVBS shared with YPbPr
      כניסת שמע DVI
      Mini-Jack
      מתח חיצוני
      • 12 וולט/‏15 ואט
      • Mini-Jack
      בקרה חיצונית
      RJ-48
      אנטנה
      IEC-75
      HDMI1
      HDMI 1.4
      יציאת שמע דיגיטלית
      אופטי
      Ethernet (LAN)
      RJ-45
      כניסת VGA
      15 pin D-sub

    • שיפורי קישוריות

      RJ48
      • כניסת/יציאת IR
      • ממשק Xpress טורי
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • הקרנה בנגיעה אחת
      • מערכת במצב המתנה
      • RC pass through
      • בקרת שמע של המערכת
      LAN
      Wake up on LAN
      HDMI
      • ARC (כל היציאות)
      • DVI (כל היציאות)
      Scart
      Power on scart

    • עיצוב

      צבע
      שחור

    • מידות

      רוחב המקלט
      635  מ"מ
      גובה המקלט
      393  מ"מ
      עומק המקלט
      62/74  מ"מ
      משקל המוצר
      4.5  ק"ג
      רוחב המקלט (עם מעמד)
      635  מ"מ
      גובה המקלט (עם מעמד)
      438  מ"מ
      עומק המקלט (עם מעמד)
      190  מ"מ
      משקל המוצר (+ מעמד)
      5.1  ק"ג
      מתאים להתקנה על קיר
      • 100 x 100 מ"מ
      • M4

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • סוללה לשלט רחוק
    • שלט רחוק
    • דף אחריות
    • כבל חשמל
    • מעמד למשטח השולחן
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    מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה

    • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
    • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. כל הזכויות שמורות.

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