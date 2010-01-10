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  • The best all round public signage display The best all round public signage display The best all round public signage display

    LCD monitor

    BDL3215E/00

    The best all round public signage display

    Control your costs with this network-controllable 81 cm/32" LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications.

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    LCD monitor

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    The best all round public signage display

    for indoor applications

    • 81 cm (32")
    • multimedia
    • HD Ready
    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Wide format WXGA 1366 x 768 resolution for sharper display

    The wide format of XGA resolution LCD panel is capable of displaying 1366 x 768 pixels; WXGA allows monitors to be non-interlaced to ensure a better display performance and accurate color display effect.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

    Advanced anti image sticking function

    Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

    Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Portrait mode operability

    This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

    VGA Loopthrough

    Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

    מפרט טכני

    • תמונה/תצוגה

      גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
      81  ס"מ
      גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
      32  אינץ'
      יחס רוחב-גובה
      16:9
      רזולוציית הפנל
      1366 x 768p
      מרווח בין פיקסלים
      0.511 x 0.511
      רזולוציה אופטימלית
      1360 x 768 @ 60Hz
      בהירות
      450  cd/m²
      צבעי התצוגה
      16.7 Million colors
      יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
      3000:1
      זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
      8  ms
      זווית צפייה (אופקית)
      178  מעלות
      זווית צפייה (אנכית)
      178  מעלות
      שיפור תמונה
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • סריקה פרוגרסיבית
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי

    • קישוריות

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • DVI-D x1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      AV input
      • HDMI x1
      • Component (BNC) x1
      • Composite (RCA) x1
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • S-video x1
      • Audio (L/R) x2
      AV output
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • Audio (L/R) x1

    • נוחות

      הצבה
      • לאורך
      • לרוחב
      תמונה בתוך תמונה
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      מטריצה מדורגת
      5 x 5
      פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
      Pixel shift, Low bright
      בקרת מקלדת
      • נסתר
      • ניתן לנעילה
      אות משלט רחוק
      ניתן לנעילה
      לולאת אותות
      • RS232
      • VGA
      קלות ההתקנה
      ידיות נשיאה
      פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
      Smart Power
      ביצועי תמונה
      בקרת צבע מתקדמת
      ניתן לבקרה ברשת
      RS232

    • צליל

      רמקולים מובנים
      2 x 7 W (8 ohm)

    • חשמל

      רשת החשמל
      90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
      צריכה (במצב מופעל)
      Typ. 67W
      צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
      <1W

    • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

      תבניות מחשב
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
      • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
      • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
      • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
      • 1280 x 1024, 60 הרץ
      • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
      • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
      • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
      • 1600 x 1200, 60 הרץ
      • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
      • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
      תבניות וידאו
      • 480i, 60 הרץ
      • 480p, 60 הרץ
      • 576p, 50 הרץ
      • 576i, 50 הרץ
      • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ
      • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
      • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ

    • מידות

      עובי המסגרת
      4.6 cm / 1.81 inch
      Set height (with stand)
      531  מ"מ
      Set height (with stand) (inch)
      20.9  אינץ'
      רוחב המקלט
      792  מ"מ
      משקל המוצר
      11.95  ק"ג
      Set depth (with stand)
      205  מ"מ
      גובה המקלט
      487  מ"מ
      עומק המקלט
      115  מ"מ
      Set depth (with stand) (inch)
      8.1  אינץ'
      רוחב המקלט (אינץ')
      31.2  אינץ'
      גובה המקלט (אינץ')
      19.2  אינץ'
      התקנה על קיר
      200x200mm, 400x200 mm
      עומק המקלט (אינץ')
      4.5  אינץ'
      משקל מוצר (קילו)
      26.35  ליברה

    • תנאי הפעלה

      טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF (זמן ממוצע בין תקלות)
      50.000  hour(s)
      לחות יחסית
      5 - 90  %

    • אביזרים

      אביזרים כלולים
      • שלט רחוק
      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • כבל מתח AC
      • כבל VGA
      • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
      • מדריך התחלה מהירה
      • מעמד למשטח השולחן
      אביזרים אופציונליים
      • Fixed wall mount
      • Flexible wall mount
      • Ceiling mount

    • שונות

      Bezel
      metallic anthracite
      שפות מוצגות על המסך
      • ספרדית
      • צרפתית
      • German
      • Italian
      • פולנית
      • טורקית
      • רוסית
      • סינית מפושטת
      אחריות
      Europe/North America: 3 years
      אישורים תקינתיים
      • CE
      • FCC קבוצה B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • שלט רחוק
    • סוללה לשלט רחוק
    • כבל מתח AC
    • כבל VGA
    • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
    • מדריך התחלה מהירה
    • מעמד למשטח השולחן
    • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
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