BDL4777XL/00
למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
The next generation of video wall displays is designed with industry narrowest bezels and advanced alignment solutions. Fully exploit your impactful signage content with ultra narrow bezel displays, and make sure your message does not get lost by thick bezels. With the ultra narrow bezels you can create seamless video wall configurations of virtually any size.
Connect and control your video wall from a central admin computer. SmartControl is display-based software to manage your network of displays from a single location via RJ45 and RS232. Easily identify your displays and fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and SmartPower.
The Advanced Colour Calibration kit controls the luminance of the backlight, standardizes the gamma curve and calibrates the greyscale of your display network. Whether you have an impressive video wall, a catchy mosaic layout, a menu board installation or a control room each display can be adjusted to the same colour values. With this optional kit you ensure consistent colour performance over all displays in your network.
שמירה על התוכן שלך והפעלתו חיוניות ליישומים מסחריים תובעניים. למרות שלא סביר שתצטרך להתמודד עם פגיעה קטלנית בתוכן, FailOver תספק הגנה על התוכן בעזרת טכנולוגיה מהפכנית, המציגה תוכן מגובה על מסך במקרה של כשל בנגן המדיה. FailOver מתחיל לפעול אוטומטית כאשר מתגלה כשל בכניסה העיקרית. פשוט, בחר חיבור לכניסה העיקרית וחיבור FailOver ואתה מוכן לקבלת הגנה מיידית.
באמצעות המערכת, ניתן לשלוט על עוצמת התאורה האחורית ולהגדירה מראש, כדי לצמצם את צריכת החשמל בעד 50% - דבר החוסך בצורה משמעותית בעלויות החשמל.
הפוך את הצג שלך לפתרון שילוט דיגיטלי "הכול באחד" וצור רשת צגים מחוברת, חכמה ובטוחה. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) הוא חריץ לפי תקן תעשייתי שבו תוכל להוסיף נגן מדיה תואם לתקן OPS. פתרון אלחוטי זה מעניק לך את היכולת להתקין, לנצל או לתחזק את החומרה בכל פעם שתצטרך.
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.