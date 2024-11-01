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    Signage Solutions BDL5551EL E-Line Display

    BDL5551EL/00

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    Signage Solutions BDL5551EL E-Line Display

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    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    Smart Control Software Suite

    Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

    Open Pluggable Specification Slot

    Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

    USB Media Playback

    Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    IR Passthrough

    Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

    Portrait mode operability

    This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

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