Complete out of the box signage solution

You already have your office PC with PowerPoint, you have your digital camera with a PC application for managing pictures and videos together with your Philips BDLx231Cx/00 series signage display. Now you need one extra item only to start digital signage in your shop or department for real. Easy Advertiser is a complete package consisting of a 1GByte USB stick, all cables, a bracket and a Smartcard with high-tech electronics to play content from USB that you have created with the included Easy Advertiser Publisher PC program. Install the card according to the instructions of the users manual