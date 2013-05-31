תנאי חיפוש

Citrus press

HR2738/00
1 award
    With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up. See all benefits

      Freshly squeezed juice easily

      Dishwasher safe, compact design

      • 0.5 L
      • 25 W
      • Auto reverse
      • Cord storage
      כולל כד מיץ בנפח 500 מ"ל

      כולל כד מיץ בנפח 500 מ"ל

      כד המיץ בנפח 500 מ"ל מעניק לך קיבולת מעולה להכנת מיץ

      ללא טפטוף הודות לעיצוב החדש של פיית המזיגה

      ללא טפטוף הודות לעיצוב החדש של פיית המזיגה

      ללא טפטוף הודות לעיצוב החדש של פיית המזיגה

      אחסון משולב של כבל החשמל

      אחסון משולב של כבל החשמל

      מערכת האחסון לכבל החשמל שנמצאת מתחת לתושבת חוסכת לך מקום.

      העיצוב הקומפקטי תופס מקום אחסון מועט

      העיצוב הקומפקטי תופס מקום אחסון מועט

      הודות לעיצוב הקומפקטי, מסחטת פרי ההדר מתאימה היטב למשטח העבודה במטבח. אם צריך לאחסן אותה, היא תופסת מקום אחסון מועט.

      כל החלקים בטוחים להדחה במדיח כלים

      כל החלקים בטוחים להדחה במדיח כלים

      ניתן לנקות את כל החלקים הנשלפים במדיח כלים

      מפרט טכני

      • מפרט טכני

        אורך כבל החשמל
        0.80 m
        חומרי הבית
        פלסטיק PP
        מתח
        220-240 V
        מתח
        25 W
        צבע/ים
        לבן כוכב
        רגליות מחומר מונע החלקה
        כן
        תדר
        50/60 Hz
        מכל קיבולת
        0.5 l
        מרכיבי הקנקן
        פלסטיק PP

      • מפרט כללי

        אחסון כבל משולב
        כן

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

