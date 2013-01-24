דף הבית
    בחר את פתרון עמדת העגינה בחיבור USB-C שמתאים לך:

    USB-C
    עמדת עגינה בחיבור USB-C
    עמדת עגינה USB
    USB-C Docking Pro
    USB Docking Pro
    סמל של USB-C docking

    עמדת עגינה USB-C

    עוצמתי ביותר


    אומרים שלום למטענים ולכבלי חשמל. יציאת USB-C אחת מספקת עד 90 ואט למחשב הנייד או להתקנים חכמים, ומכניסה סדר ונוחות לסביבת העבודה הדיגיטלית. הצגים של פיליפס נבדקו כדי להבטיח את התאימות למגוון רחב של מותגי ודגמי מחשבים ניידים וטלפונים.
    סמל של נתונים

    נתונים

    מהירות מסחררת


    התקן העדכני ביותר של USB 3.2 מספק מהירות גבוהה פי 20 מאשר USB 2.0 ובכך משפר את הפרודוקטיביות שלך משום שהעברות הנתונים מבוצעות כעת בחלקיק מהזמן שנדרש להן בעבר. סרט ברזולוציית 4K מלאה, למשל, ניתן להעביר בפחות מ-60 שניות.
    סמל של Ethernet

    אתרנט

    Ethernet RJ45


    מעבר לרכזת USB עם יציאות מרובות, אנחנו מספקים פתרון ייחודי של יציאת Ethernet ‏(RJ45) לנוחות רבה יותר.

    קישוריות חדשנית עם עמדת עגינה בחיבור USB‏

    USB-C banner

    USB-C


    חיבור USB-C יחיד יכול באמת לשנות את חוויית המשתמש ואת אופן העבודה שלך. חסל סדר מטענים, כבלי חשמל ואותות - פתרון one-for-all מספק עד 90 ואט למחשב הנייד או להתקנים חכמים ומכניס סדר לסביבת העבודה הדיגיטלית.
    ראה צגים בחיבור USB-C

    מוצרי USB-C

      LCD monitor with USB-C

      LCD monitor with USB-C

      243B9/00

      • B Line
      • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
      • Full HD (1920 x 1080)
      View product
      Philips LCD monitor with USB-C 273B9 B Line 27&amp;quot; (68.6 cm) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

      View product
      צג LCD עם USB-C

      צג LCD עם USB-C

      276B9/00

      • סדרה B
      • 27 אינץ' (68.5 ס"מ)
      • 2560 x ‏1440 ‏(QHD)
      View product
    USB Docking banner

    עמדת עגינה USB


    הפתרון הטוב ביותר, שתוכנן לפעול בסביבה תאגידית ומשרדית, הוא עמדת עגינה ייחודית בחיבור USB-C שמשלבת יציאות USB-C, ‏RJ45 ו-DP-out לתוספת נוחות. הפתרון מחליף באופן מושלם כל עמדת עגינה נפרדת חיצונית ומגושמת, מצמצם את הבלגאן על שולחן העבודה - אך מבטיח קישוריות ברמה גבוהה.
    ראה צגים עם עמדת עגינה בחיבור USB

    מוצרי עמדת עגינה בחיבור USB

    USB Docking Pro banner

    USB Docking pro


    למשתמשים מקצועיים שזקוקים לפתרון המתקדם והמקיף ביותר, פיליפס תכננה צגים המאפשרים קישוריות מגוונת אף יותר הכוללת שכפול של יציאה אוניברסאלית ומבטיחה איכות גבוהה יותר של אספקת חשמל, נתונים, שמע ווידאו. בנוסף, הצגים המקצועיים שלנו מגיעים עם HDR, פנלים מתקדמים, רזולוציה גבוהה ומסכים גדולים יותר להגדלת הפרודוקטיביות. 
    ראה Docking pro

    USB Docking pro

    חיבור היברידי


    כחלק מסדרת ה-Pro Docking שלנו, הצגים של פיליפס גם מספקים פתרונות למשתמשי מחשבים ניידים שיכולים להיות מחוברים רק באמצעות חיבור USB-A מסורתי. הצגים ההיברידיים מציעים עמדת עגינה מובנית בחיבור USB, המצוידת בטכנולוגיית DisplayLink שכוללת שכפול יציאה אוניברסאלית, כך שהמשתמשים מקבלים גישה לציוד ההיקפי במשרד, כולל מקלדת, עכבר וכבל RJ-45 Ethernet, דרך כבל USB יחיד מסוג dual-mesh עם מחבר סוג C ומחבר סוג A.
    ראה צגים עם חיבור היברידי

    מוצרים עם חיבור היברידי

    עזרה, תמיכה ועדכונים

    פלטפורמת תמיכה

    הדרך המהירה ביותר לפתור כל בעיה טכנית וכל הגדרה היא על ידי עיון במדריך פתרון הבעיות לצגים של פיליפס. השתמש בעצות ובטריקים שימושיים כדי להחזיר את הצג שלך למסלול במהירות.
    מצא פתרון

    צור קשר

    אנחנו כאן כדי לעזור. אם אתה זקוק לייעוץ ברכישת צג של פיליפס או לתמיכה בהגדרתו, תוכל לפנות אלינו בטלפון, בדוא"ל או בצ'ט מקוון.
    שירות לקוחות

