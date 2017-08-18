CA6704/10
Brew better tasting coffee
Enjoy fresh coffee taste and not the taste of residue's ground! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have a fresh coffee.See all benefits
Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.
Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.
Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance overtime, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee
