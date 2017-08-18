CA6707/10
Prolongs machine lifetime
The maintenance kit allows you to take perfect care of your full automatic Espresso Machine by keeping it clean and running smoothly. Every component of this kit has a specific function to preserve your machine.See all benefits
Our new and patented innovation, AquaClean water filter, ensures you make the most out of your full automatic coffee machine. By changing the filter at machine request, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups, while getting the benefit of clear and purified water. As an added benefit, the descaling notification alarm is automatically deactivated once AquaClean is installed in your coffee machine
With the lubricating grease you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe.
The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.
The maintenance kit will help you maintain your coffee machine at its best over time, by assuring you have every cleaning element at hand when you need it.
יש להשתמש אך ורק בחלקי חילוף מתכלים מבית פיליפס כדי להבטיח את חיי המוצר המרביים ואת בטיחות המכשירים מבית Philips ו-Saeco.
Philips coffee oil remover tablets and milk circuit cleaner powder keep your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out these cycles at least once a month
Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.
