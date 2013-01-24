דף הבית
צגים של פיליפס עם מצלמת אינטרנט משולבת

    הצגים של פיליפס הם פתרון מקיף עם מצלמה משולבת לשיחות ועידה

    • בטיחות ונוחות

      בטיחות ונוחות

      מונעים פריצות (camfecting) על ידי מצלמת אינטרנט משולבת קופצת

    • נוחות

      נוחות

      מונעים צפייה ע"י גורמים לא רצויים כשמצלמה לא בשימוש. ניהול קל בלחיצה אחת.

    • סביבת עבודה מסודרת

      סביבת עבודה מסודרת

      מצלמת האינטרנט המשולבת מובנית בתוך הלוח הקדמי, וזה אומר ששום מכשיר חיצוני או כבלים מיוצרים תופסים מקום בשולחן

    • שיתוף פעולה פנים אל פנים

      שיתוף פעולה פנים אל פנים

      משתפים את שיתוף הפעולה והתקשורת בעזרת מצלמת 2 מגה-פיקסל עם רזולוציה FHD. השיחות על המסך יהיו כמו שיחות פנים אל פנים

    לחצן מהיר למצב פרטיות

    סרטון לחצן מהיר למצב פרטיות

